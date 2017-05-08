Ormond Beach police to hold public me...

Ormond Beach police to hold public meeting on crime trends

In an effort to be more transparent, Ormond Beach police will open up their crime trends program to the public Wednesday evening. Similar to the Daytona Beach Police Department's CompStat meetings, Ormond Beach police will talk crimes, where the incidents are occurring in the city and traffic issues during Crime View, Chief Jesse Godfrey said.

