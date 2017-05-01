North Carolina man sentenced to life ...

North Carolina man sentenced to life for fatal 2015 shooting

A North Carolina man will serve a life sentence without parole after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a print shop operator. Local media outlets report the Wayne County jury deliberated around 90 minutes on Tuesday before reaching the verdict in the trial of 22-year-old Kenneth Morgan Stancil III.

