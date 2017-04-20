New Smyrna Beach motorcyclist dies in Daytona crash
DAYTONA BEACH - A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning after his Kawasaki collided with a sedan on Clyde Morris Boulevard, police said. Kyle Wallschlaeger, 23, of New Smyrna Beach, was traveling west around 11:15 a.m. in the area of Jimmy Ann Drive when he crashed his bike against a 2000 Chevrolet Impala, which was making a left turn onto Clyde Morris, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roadside tavern
|12 hr
|Al sauer
|2
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|13 hr
|Al sauer
|5
|Palm Coat littering
|May 6
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC