More victims revealed in case of a Catch Me If You Cana fraud suspect

More victims revealed in case of a Catch Me If You Can fraud suspect

Julian Rutland hit the Wal-Mart circuit late last year and he left his signature at every stop, only the name on the credit card wasn't his, it was that of a 60-year-old woman he'd never met, deputies said. The ruse was discovered when the identity theft victim, Dr. Lora Shehi, a local pathologist, received a bill in the mail in February from Capital One that had $21,000 in the "total due" box, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

