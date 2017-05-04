Missing teen sought in Daytona Beach
Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who disappeared from the Daytona Garden Apartments recently. Jo'Reona Jazzmena Johnson goes by "JoJo" and was last seen at 515 Jean St., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|18 hr
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|Fri
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Fri
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC