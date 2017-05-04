Man wanted in Broward charged in Dayt...

Man wanted in Broward charged in Daytona restaurant shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the April 20 restaurant shooting and he is the same man with attempted murder warrants out of Broward County who crashed his car outside a Wal-Mart two weeks ago while fleeing from police. Palacio Farley, 36, was charged with robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting outside Sazon Latino Restaurant, 722 Mason Ave. Police said they have identified the second suspect in that shooting, but charges have not been filed against him and his name hasn't been released.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen 1 hr Beach Walker Bob 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward 2 hr Beach Walker Bob 2
roadside tavern Apr 30 joeblow 1
loud boom in OB Friday night Apr 29 just wondering 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Apr 27 Just Passing By 4
News Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16) Apr 27 SARA1 3
greg justice not who he says! Apr 25 surfmonkey101 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,721 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC