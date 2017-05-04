Man wanted in Broward charged in Daytona restaurant shooting
DAYTONA BEACH - Authorities have arrested a suspect in the April 20 restaurant shooting and he is the same man with attempted murder warrants out of Broward County who crashed his car outside a Wal-Mart two weeks ago while fleeing from police. Palacio Farley, 36, was charged with robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting outside Sazon Latino Restaurant, 722 Mason Ave. Police said they have identified the second suspect in that shooting, but charges have not been filed against him and his name hasn't been released.
