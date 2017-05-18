Man locked up, investigated in Volusi...

Man locked up, investigated in Volusia Mall car burglaries

A cluster of car burglaries in the vicinity of the Volusia Mall had baffled authorities until they caught up with a loitering suspect who was seen by witnesses wearing a black glove while trying to open car doors in the parking lot outside a nearby apartment complex. Aaron Roberts, 19, was questioned about what he was doing there and he came off untruthful and nervous, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

