Man charged with fleeing wreck that killed S. Daytona man

A Daytona Beach man already on probation for leaving the scene of a crash was jailed Friday after running from the scene of a wreck that killed a man, police said. Witnesses told police Holmes, driving a black Lexus, ran a red light at the intersection of Big Tree and South Nova roads where he struck Kenneth McDonald's Nissan pickup shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a South Daytona police report.

