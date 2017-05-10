Man accused of torching patrol car as a welcoming mata for sheriff
A Daytona Beach man has been accused of torching a patrol car last year as a "welcoming mat" for new Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, a press release said. Frederick Davis, 40, was arrested Friday in Seminole County, where he's being held on charges out of Seminole, Volusia and Orange counties.
