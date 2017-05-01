Man accused of punching, killing woma...

Man accused of punching, killing woman in Daytona beachside bar

49 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - A Daytona Beach woman died after being struck in the face by a man who moments earlier had fondled her and caused a fight at a bar, police said. Michael Lamothe, 35, of Ormond Beach, remains behind bars at the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

