Man accused in 1997 Daytona gang rape of teenage girl in Volusia jail
A Wisconsin man who fought extradition after being accused in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl 20 years ago in Daytona Beach appeared in court Friday at the Volusia County Branch Jail. Robert Haar was booked into the jail on Thursday and made his first appearance on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fidget Spinners
|22 hr
|cur E ous 1
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 9
|Al sauer
|2
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
|Palm Coat littering
|May 6
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC