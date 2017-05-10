Man accused in 1997 Daytona gang rape...

Man accused in 1997 Daytona gang rape of teenage girl in Volusia jail

A Wisconsin man who fought extradition after being accused in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl 20 years ago in Daytona Beach appeared in court Friday at the Volusia County Branch Jail. Robert Haar was booked into the jail on Thursday and made his first appearance on Friday.

