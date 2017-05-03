Mainland High student suffers broken facial bones in school beating

Four students involved in the beat down on Monday morning, two of whom are juveniles, have been suspended from the school, said Daytona Beach police spokeswoman Lyda Longa. Police have also prepared affidavits charging the teens, including two adults, Modarian Rayner, 18, of Daytona Beach and Makario Henry, 19, of Holly Hill, with felony battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.