LPGA crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, official says
DAYTONA BEACH - A fatal two-vehicle crash on LPGA Boulevard snarled traffic Tuesday morning in the area of West International Speedway Boulevard. Sasha Staton, a Daytona Beach Fire Department spokeswoman, said one patient was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
