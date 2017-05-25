Lane: Census data shows a sweet spot for Volusia, Flagler
Population estimates released by the Census Bureau for 2016 show Daytona Beach growing by more than two percent for the second year running. Population estimates released by the Census Bureau this week for 2016 show the city growing by more than 2 percent for the second year running.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag...
|May 21
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|May 18
|passing thru
|1
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC