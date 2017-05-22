Lake Helen man dies after wrecking motorcycle in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH - A Lake Helen man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Wednesday night near the Halifax River, police said. The deceased, Charles Watson, 35, was possibly "under the influence" when the wreck took place, according to a media release.
