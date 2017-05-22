Lake Helen man dies after wrecking mo...

Lake Helen man dies after wrecking motorcycle in Daytona

Thursday May 18 Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

DAYTONA BEACH - A Lake Helen man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing Wednesday night near the Halifax River, police said. The deceased, Charles Watson, 35, was possibly "under the influence" when the wreck took place, according to a media release.

