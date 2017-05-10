Higher winds, no rain means greater f...

Higher winds, no rain means greater fire danger for the weekend

Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Forecasters warn that an already-dangerous situation may be even worse Friday through the weekend as stronger winds increase the chances of spreading wildfires. The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Red Flag warning in effect in Volusia County from noon to 8 p.m. Friday for the third day in a row Wednesday, signaling a heightened hazard of wildfires.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Volusia County was issued at May 12 at 3:48AM EDT

Daytona Beach, FL

