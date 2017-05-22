Former Volusia teacher donates art collection to schools
Don Kennedy's works of art are almost like postcards, with colorful strokes that connect lines to form scenes of seaside escapes, rolling farmlands and lighthouses hugging the coast - all places he's been in his 83 years. Many of the scenes splashed on the lifelong artist's canvases draw out the beauty of natural settings, far from commotion, throughout Florida as well as states like Maine, Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee.
