Florida students boo Trump's miseducation secretary Betsy DeVos

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was soundly booed by students while attempting to give the commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida , a historically black university. In the days leading up to the event, Bethune-Cookman students sharply criticized the university administration's decision to provide DeVos a platform at the commencement ceremony.

