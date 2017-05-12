Florida students boo Trump's miseduca...

Florida students boo Trump's miseducation secretary Betsy DeVos

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was soundly booed by students while attempting to give the commencement address at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida , a historically black university. In the days leading up to the event, Bethune-Cookman students sharply criticized the university administration's decision to provide DeVos a platform at the commencement ceremony.

Daytona Beach, FL

