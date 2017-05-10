Florida NAACP asks for officials' resignations after DeVos asked toa ...
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roadside tavern
|Tue
|Al sauer
|2
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Tue
|Al sauer
|5
|Palm Coat littering
|May 6
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC