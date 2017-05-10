FL NAACP Demands University Officials Resign Over Inviting Betsy DeVos to Be Commencement Speaker
The Florida chapter of the NAACP demanded the resignation of two Bethune-Cookman University officials on Monday for inviting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to be the school's commencement speaker. The decision to invite DeVos to speak at the school last Tuesday caused public outcry because of comments that she previously made calling historically black colleges and universities "real pioneers" of school choice.
