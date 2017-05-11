FireSpring Fund accelerator names 10 ...

FireSpring Fund accelerator names 10 participants

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Two drone companies have landed in an accelerator program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. FireSpring Fund's first Daytona class starts Monday.

Daytona Beach, FL

