Fentanyl overdoses skyrocket in Volusia County
A rising number of victims with overdoses linked to fentanyl - a powerful synthetic opioid - are turning up in emergency rooms and on the streets of Volusia County. It's the latest advance of the opiate crisis gripping Florida and the rest of the country that local officials say has now reached the area.
