Father upset after autistic sona s provider arrested in sex sting

The father of an autistic teen said he is "freaked out" after learning his son's respite care provider was arrested in a Volusia County Sheriff's Office sting operation aimed at catching child sex predators.  Victor Williams, 40, of Palm Coast was charged after attempting to lure a 14-year-old child for sex while online. What Williams didn't know was that the child on the other end of the conversation was really an undercover officer, according to a sheriff's report.  "I'm freaked out," said David Chappel of New Smyrna Beach.

