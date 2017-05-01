Dog racing to continue after gambling deal dies
It was nearly a photo finish, but as Florida's legislative session draws to its scheduled end on Friday, a push to end a requirement for dog racing at tracks with other gambling failed when a broader deal on gambling fell apart. The House and Senate came within a nose of reaching a consensus that would have allowed slot machines in eight counties and limited blackjack in South Florida along with two new casinos there.
