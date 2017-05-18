Dock Jam brings boats, music and seafood to Daytona Updated at
Hundreds of boats will converge on Halifax Harbor Marina Friday for the three-day Florida Boat Show, followed Saturday and Sunday by the 2nd annual Dock Jam Seafood Music Festival. The live music cranks up Saturday morning, with happy hour specials and plenty of seafood to enjoy along with it. The boat show will feature demos, seminars and a wide variety of boats and related merchandise available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|nest on Walmart sign
|2 hr
|passing thru
|1
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|6 hr
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|10 hr
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|13 hr
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|Fidget Spinners
|May 11
|cur E ous 1
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC