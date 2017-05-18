Dock Jam brings boats, music and seafood to Daytona Updated at

Hundreds of boats will converge on Halifax Harbor Marina Friday for the three-day Florida Boat Show, followed Saturday and Sunday by the 2nd annual Dock Jam Seafood Music Festival. The live music cranks up Saturday morning, with happy hour specials and plenty of seafood to enjoy along with it. The boat show will feature demos, seminars and a wide variety of boats and related merchandise available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.