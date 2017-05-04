Disappointed supporters say need for Florida Forever a greater than evera

Florida Forever supporters suspected it was coming, but they are still incredulous that the final budget to be considered by state legislators on Monday contains not even a single penny for the popular conservation land-buying program. Legislators approved more than $150 million for the Everglades, $50 million for Florida's springs and even $10 million for the state's Rural and Family Lands program, but no money for buying environmentally sensitive lands or historic properties.

