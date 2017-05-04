Disappointed supporters say need for ...

Disappointed supporters say need for Florida Forever a greater than evera

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Florida Forever supporters suspected it was coming, but they are still incredulous that the final budget to be considered by state legislators on Monday contains not even a single penny for the popular conservation land-buying program. Legislators approved more than $150 million for the Everglades, $50 million for Florida's springs and even $10 million for the state's Rural and Family Lands program, but no money for buying environmentally sensitive lands or historic properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Coat littering Sat JustSaying 4
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen May 5 Beach Walker Bob 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward May 5 Beach Walker Bob 2
roadside tavern Apr 30 joeblow 1
loud boom in OB Friday night Apr 29 just wondering 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Apr 27 Just Passing By 4
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,846,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC