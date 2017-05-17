Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag readers
Sheriff Mike Chitwood detailed policing changes in Volusia County's largest city at a town hall meeting Wednesday evening where residents also voiced their concerns about crime and the Sheriff's Office, especially new devices posted in the city that read auto license plates. Chitwood was the main speaker at a spirited "Fight the Blight" town hall hosted by City Commissioner Heidi Herzberg and moderated by Pat Rice, editor of The News-Journal.
