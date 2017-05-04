Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
DAYTONA BEACH - In the distance, sunlight glimmers on the Atlantic Ocean outside the window of Room 401, an ocean-view accommodation on the southeast corner of the newly renovated Streamline Hotel. “Being an historic hotel, every room is just a little bit different,” said Shannon May, the hotel's general manager, offering a tour of the Streamline's updated interior design - an art deco look accented mostly in black and white.
