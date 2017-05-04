Daytonaa s Boardwalk rides could disa...

Daytonaa s Boardwalk rides could disappear

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

For almost all of the nearly 80-year-old oceanfront path's existence, there's been something along the Boardwalk to send thrill seekers whirling or flying above the sand. But summer 2017 could be the start of a less festive era missing the rainbow of ride lights mixing with nighttime stars, and the excited screams of kids clutching rides' safety bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Palm Coat littering Sat JustSaying 4
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen May 5 Beach Walker Bob 1
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward May 5 Beach Walker Bob 2
roadside tavern Apr 30 joeblow 1
loud boom in OB Friday night Apr 29 just wondering 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God Apr 27 Just Passing By 4
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,850,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC