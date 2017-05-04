Daytonaa s Boardwalk rides could disappear

For almost all of the nearly 80-year-old oceanfront path's existence, there's been something along the Boardwalk to send thrill seekers whirling or flying above the sand. But summer 2017 could be the start of a less festive era missing the rainbow of ride lights mixing with nighttime stars, and the excited screams of kids clutching rides' safety bars.

