Daytona building condemnation rules under review, new regulations could be voted on soon
Dangerous and dilapidated structures could soon be faced with new rules that would allow city officials to go after them more swiftly and forcefully. At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners unanimously agreed they want to take a close look at tougher rules that could end the days of derelict property owners dragging their feet on remedying serious problems.
