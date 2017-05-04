Daytona Beach protesters want to take...

Daytona Beach protesters want to take a bite out of blight

About half a dozen people stood on State Road A1A on Saturday to protest blight in their neighborhoods and what they described as "zombie homes."   The protesters, who were at the corner of South Atlantic Avenue and Revilo Boulevard, held signs that said "fight the blight" and "enforce the code."

Daytona Beach, FL

