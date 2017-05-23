Daytona Beach double-murder suspect e...

Daytona Beach double-murder suspect extradited

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

A man accused of killing two people outside of a Daytona Beach bar has been extradited back to Volusia County. In a melee outside of the Biarritz Club on New Year's Eve in 2015, 21-year-old Kevin Stanley and 23-year-old Abel Morel were fatally shot, Daytona Beach police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deltona residents talk crime, controversial tag... May 21 Fitus T Bluster 1
nest on Walmart sign May 18 passing thru 1
News Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th... May 18 Sandi m 1
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... May 18 Jim 1
roadside tavern May 18 RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,250,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC