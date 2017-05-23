Daytona Beach double-murder suspect extradited

A man accused of killing two people outside of a Daytona Beach bar has been extradited back to Volusia County. In a melee outside of the Biarritz Club on New Year's Eve in 2015, 21-year-old Kevin Stanley and 23-year-old Abel Morel were fatally shot, Daytona Beach police said.

