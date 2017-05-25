Betsy DeVos was booed today as she ga...

Betsy DeVos was booed today as she gave a commencement address

DeVos spoke at the event despite raucous protests from students who were offended by remarks the conservative MI billionaire made depicting historically black colleges and universities as pioneering institutions of school choice in February. A huge chorus of boos erupted when DeVos was awarded an honorary doctorate, and again when she said she would visit the home of school founder Mary McLeod Bethune to pay her respects.

