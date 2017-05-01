Betsy DeVos to give commencement speech at historically black college

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will deliver the keynote address next week at the commencement ceremony for Bethune Cookman University, a private, co-ed, historically black university in Daytona Beach, Fla. "Much like Dr. Bethune, Founder of Bethune-Cookman University, Secretary DeVos deems the importance of opportunity and hope for students to receive an exceptional education experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.