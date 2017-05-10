Betsy DeVos' Controversial Statements...

Betsy DeVos' Controversial Statements On African-American Colleges In The Past

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos was booed and repeatedly interrupted by students Wednesday during her commencement speech in Bethune-Cookman University, a historically black college in Daytona Beach, Florida. The hostile reception for DeVos, who was one of President Donald Trump's controversial cabinet choices, was mainly as a result of controversial statements she had made in the past regarding African-American colleges.

