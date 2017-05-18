Betsy DeVos booed, some turn backs du...

Betsy DeVos booed, some turn backs during B-CU commencement speech

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

That's inexplicable. That it was at historically black Bethune-Cookman University-after DeVos idiotically linked HBCUs to her pet project of school choice-pushed it into farce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... 13 min Jim 1
roadside tavern 2 hr RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
Fidget Spinners May 11 cur E ous 1 1
Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God May 9 Al sauer 5
Palm Coat littering May 6 JustSaying 4
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,102,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC