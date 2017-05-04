Bethune-Cookman University president defends Betsy DeVos invite: a Dialogue is a two-way streeta

The president of a historically black university in Daytona Beach, Florida is defending his decision to invite Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to speak at the school's spring commencement, arguing that to disinvite her at students' demands would put them at a disadvantage for understanding opposing viewpoints. "I am of the belief that it does not benefit our students to suppress voices that we disagree with, or to limit students to only those perspectives that are broadly sanctioned by a specific community," Edison O. Jackson, president of Bethune-Cookman University since 2013, wrote Wednesday in an op-ed for the Orlando Sentinel.

