Bail at $150,000 for man accused of punching, killing woman in Daytona
Circuit Judge Matthew Foxman on Tuesday set bail at $150,000, which Lamothe's Assistant Public Defender Matt Phillips said he could not afford to pay. Lamothe asked through his attorney if the judge would lower it. Lamothe, 35, has been held without bail at the Volusia County Branch Jail since April 29 - the day police said he punched Debra Jost, 54, at the Oyster Bar on East International Speedway Boulevard.
