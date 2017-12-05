Airborne 05.12.17: Spirit TRO, Hoover Scholarship, New SecAF
The U.S. District Court has granted a motion brought by Spirit Airlines for a Temporary Restraining Order and ordered a motion for a hearing for a Preliminary Injunction. The action was brought against ALPA, the ALPA Master Executive Council of Spirit pilots and individual officers, members and committee members of the MEC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Aero-News Network.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fidget Spinners
|Thu
|cur E ous 1
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 9
|Al sauer
|2
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|May 9
|Al sauer
|5
|Palm Coat littering
|May 6
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|May 5
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC