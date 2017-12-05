Airborne 05.12.17: Spirit TRO, Hoover...

Airborne 05.12.17: Spirit TRO, Hoover Scholarship, New SecAF

The U.S. District Court has granted a motion brought by Spirit Airlines for a Temporary Restraining Order and ordered a motion for a hearing for a Preliminary Injunction. The action was brought against ALPA, the ALPA Master Executive Council of Spirit pilots and individual officers, members and committee members of the MEC.

