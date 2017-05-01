After Daytona shelter deal, others line up for Volusiaa s help with ongoing expenses
An act of generosity by the County Council toward aiding the homeless could wind up costing Volusia County nearly a million dollars a year to keep three separate shelters up and running. After the council broke with its stated principles and agreed last month to fund operating costs for a homeless shelter in Daytona Beach, the leaders behind two other homeless shelter projects are requesting more money this week to help with their ongoing costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roadside tavern
|Sun
|joeblow
|1
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Apr 25
|surfmonkey101
|1
|Whitehead Remodel/Daytona **drug addict n thief !!
|Apr 25
|Barb
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 21
|The south
|3
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC