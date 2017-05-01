After Daytona shelter deal, others li...

After Daytona shelter deal, others line up for Volusiaa s help with ongoing expenses

An act of generosity by the County Council toward aiding the homeless could wind up costing Volusia County nearly a million dollars a year to keep three separate shelters up and running.  After the council broke with its stated principles and agreed last month to fund operating costs for a homeless shelter in Daytona Beach, the leaders behind two other homeless shelter projects are requesting more money this week to help with their ongoing costs.

