Adam Cianciarulo | Nationals and Beyond - Catching Up With The Las Vegas Shootout Winner

At the San Diego round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Series, Adam Cianciarulo, dressed in street clothes and looking out the throng of fans surrounding the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki pit area, talked about what kept him going through all the bad luck and injuries he had suffered through in his abbreviated career. "There's nothing like that," remarked Cianciarulo about just what it feels like to win a supercross main event, something that he had not been able to do going all the way back to Detroit in the March of 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.