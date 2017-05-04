a Happy Placea : Spruce Creek pre-K teacher makes gains with districta s youngest students

In the midst of constant chaos - the kind only 3, 4 and 5 year olds can create - Jennifer Ness has found her “happy place.” The Spruce Creek Elementary blended pre-kindergarten teacher's weekdays begin with classroom squeals, winding anecdotes and unpredictable outbursts - some accompanied by a smile, others that dissolve into tears. But it's worth it, she said, because of how much fun she has at the head of a class of “sponges.” All this week the News-Journal is sharing stories of educators who have made an impact on their students' lives as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.

