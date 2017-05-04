a Happy Placea : Spruce Creek pre-K teacher makes gains with districta s youngest students
In the midst of constant chaos - the kind only 3, 4 and 5 year olds can create - Jennifer Ness has found her “happy place.” The Spruce Creek Elementary blended pre-kindergarten teacher's weekdays begin with classroom squeals, winding anecdotes and unpredictable outbursts - some accompanied by a smile, others that dissolve into tears. But it's worth it, she said, because of how much fun she has at the head of a class of “sponges.” All this week the News-Journal is sharing stories of educators who have made an impact on their students' lives as part of Teacher Appreciation Week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palm Coat littering
|7 hr
|JustSaying
|4
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|Fri
|Halsey Chapman
|3
|Daytonaa s Streamline Hotel set to reopen
|Fri
|Beach Walker Bob
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Fri
|Beach Walker Bob
|2
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|loud boom in OB Friday night
|Apr 29
|just wondering
|1
|Guy in Ormond By The Sea that yells at God
|Apr 27
|Just Passing By
|4
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC