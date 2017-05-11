11 shows, concerts and films to fill your week Updated at

11 shows, concerts and films to fill ...

The entertainment slate has been a bit on the sparse side of late, but the social scene heats back up this weekend with several stage productions and concert events to check out, plus muscle cars, wine and free films. Johnny Wild and the Delights, an eight-piece band led by Andy Matchett, will bring a tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Hank Williams to the Athens Theatre stage, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

