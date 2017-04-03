Woman gets $8 million verdict in DUI ...

Woman gets $8 million verdict in DUI Daytona car crash; no one charged

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Tamara Roundtree's award is for medical expenses, permanent injury and pain and suffering as a result of the Oct. 1, 2010, wreck at South Clyde Morris and Beville Road. Her car was struck by a Mazda driven by Benjamin Schutz, now 28, whose insurance company GEICO is on the hook for the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 10 hr one percenter 191
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
Pitbull Owners-What is wrong with them? (Apr '14) Apr 1 Evelyn 20
News Top Stories - FBI Raids Outlaws Motorcycle Club... (Aug '07) Mar 30 Gfod 227
News Judge gives ex-Flagler Beach pastor 7.5 years f... Mar 29 Pat Creegan 1
Molly brown Mar 29 Crazy 13
Why was Daytona Walmart closed? Mar 26 Pwm Harvey 1
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC