Volusia, Flagler seniors honored for excellence with News-Journal award

The only thing brighter than the medals themselves was the smiles of the students who had earned them. Flanked by beaming parents and well-wishers, The Daytona Beach News-Journal honored 40 Volusia and Flagler County high school seniors Wednesday night at the Medallion of Excellence awards ceremony.

