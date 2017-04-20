Troopers: Man killed in Daytona Beach crash after car runs red light

Witnesses say a DeLand man was killed Friday evening after the driver of the car he was in ran a red light and got struck by another vehicle in Daytona Beach. John Dye, 84, was westbound on U.S. 92 when witnesses say his Ford Focus traveled through a red light at the intersection of Tomoka Farms Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

