Teen accused of making threat against central Florida school
Authorities say a 16-year-old student is accused of making one of the multiple threats that have disrupted a central Florida school system. Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says the Atlantic High School student was arrested Thursday after confessing to posting a message on Instagram that suggested a shooting would take place Friday afternoon at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange.
