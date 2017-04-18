Teen accused of making threat against...

Teen accused of making threat against central Florida school

Authorities say a 16-year-old student is accused of making one of the multiple threats that have disrupted a central Florida school system. Volusia County Sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant says the Atlantic High School student was arrested Thursday after confessing to posting a message on Instagram that suggested a shooting would take place Friday afternoon at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange.

