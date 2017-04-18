Tattoo shops may soon be allowed in more areas of Daytona
At their meeting Wednesday night, city commissioners will decide whether to OK a proposal to allow tattoo parlors in all five of the city's redevelopment areas that cover much of downtown and the beachside, the northernmost tip of Ridgewood Avenue, and areas zoned for business automotive uses that are scattered all over the city. The measure passed unanimously on the initial vote at the commissioners' last meeting two weeks ago.
