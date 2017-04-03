Suspect escapes though hole in police station ceiling
Investigators say a man arrested on a shoplifting charge escaped from a Florida police station by making a hole in the bathroom ceiling while an officer stood guard outside. A police report says 31-year-old Michael Caruso removed an exhaust fan from the ceiling Sunday, made the hole big enough to climb through and escaped from the Orange City Police Department building.
