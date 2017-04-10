Super-sized Buc-eea s to put 1st Florida gas station in Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH - A Texas-based operator of super-sized gas station-convenience stores will put its first Florida outlet in Daytona Beach that could include 120 gas pumps and a store the size of a supermarket. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
